“Stamp Out Hunger” food drive on Saturday

Help “Stamp Out Hunger” by participating in the annual food drive by our Postal Service workers Saturday, May 13.

The Shelburne Post Office will be collecting in both Shelburne and Charlotte to benefit the food shelves in both towns. Postal workers make the process easy. Leave the donation at your mailbox by 9am Saturday morning and they will pick up when the mail is delivered.

As some may know, both Shelburne and Charlotte have limited shelf capacity for shoppers. The hope for this drive is that it will focus on particular items that are commonly sought after by shoppers:

100% juice packs

Applesauce packs

Peaches packs

Granola-type bars

Cheese and crackers packets

Peanut butter and crackers packets

Canned tuna and chicken

Pasta sauces

Spaghetti and elbows (other types of pastas are less-sought-after)

Rice products (in 1-2 lb. quantities)

Grape and strawberry jellies

Hash

Ketchup, mayo, and yellow mustard

Salad dressings (ranch is a favorite)

Please pay attention to expiration dates.

For more information, check out information at www.shelburnefoodshelf.org or the Facebook page for Charlotte Community Food Shelf and Assistance.