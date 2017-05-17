Library survey decision near

Results from a recent library survey were presented at the May 9 Selectboard meeting. With this latest round of information regarding Pierson Library, a decision about the future is approaching. Next month, the board will reach a decision on where things go from here.

Several years of conversation have yielded a significant push during the past year or so toward getting a project going both for Pierson Library and the historic Town Hall. Library Director Lara Keenan, who will be departing later this month for a position with the Vermont Department of Libraries as the State Consultant for Library Government and Management, has been especially enthusiastic in proceeding.

Town Manager Joe Colangelo said the Library Steering Committee has left no stone unturned in its quest to gather data. The recent survey, one of several data-collecting techniques for the project, was sent out town-wide to registered voters and drew 1,188 responses before the cutoff date. The responses demonstrated general community support among registered voters for a bond to fund the project.

“I think that it has been a really successful process to bring it to this point,” Colangelo said. He noted that the process has been a thorough one. All that is left now is to decide.

That decision of whether the project will proceed, and if so with which option, will go before the Selectboard on June 13. If there is to be a project, there will also be the question of when it should go to the voters.

What has become clear from all the data gathered along the way is that there is general support for the project. Most agree, Colangelo said, in the absence of monetary considerations that a new building is needed. However, that will need to be weighed against other town needs such as the Bay Road bridge.

“I think that all the information…is out there. A decision just needs to be made,” Colangelo said.