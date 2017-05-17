News from the Pierson Library

Thursday Drop by the library on Thursday, May 18 for the 3:15pm showing of the PG-rated movie “The Lorax.” This Dr. Seuss film will entertain you and help you understand the importance of trees in the environment. This showing is being held in conjunction with the Shelburne Tree Advisory Committee, which works to bring awareness about the role of trees in our community.

End of the Year Home Schoolers Celebration Homeschooled students are invited to join us on Friday, May 19 at 10:30am for our final book discussion before the summer. Find out which nominees won the Dororthy’s List and Red Clover awards. Older students will discuss this year’s Vermont Reads selection “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson, while younger readers will hear this year’s Caldicott recipient read out loud and take part in a related craft.

Maker Club Calling all students in 5th grade and up who love to build, tinker, and create. Join the Maker Club on Saturday, May 20 at 10:30am as we embark on a new project.

One-on-One Tech Tutoring If you would like some help dealing with a tech issue or just want to learn about new techniques and sites for your electronic devices, call to set up a one-on-one appointment during the week of May 22-26. This will be your last chance until the fall.

Chapter Two The Friends of the Pierson Library have an ongoing book sale in the new materials area of the Pierson Library. Great bargains for everyone, with children’s books and DVDs just $1, paperbacks at $3 and hardbacks for $5. The Friends are running a special the week of May 22-27: all travel books will be 50% off all week.

Book Club event with Vermont Author Stephen P. Kiernan on Tuesday, May 23 at 7pm in the Shelburne Town Hall (Co-sponsored by the Flying Pig Book Store and the Pierson Library) Attention book clubs near and far: take advantage of an incredible opportunity to delve deeper into your May book pick and elevate the level of your group’s exchange by attending our SuperGroup book club event with award-winning, critically acclaimed author Stephen P. Kiernan.

On Thursday, May 23, book groups and individual readers can discuss Kiernan’s dazzling newest offering, “The Baker’s Secret.” Bring your reading pals and your questions for Kiernan about the novel that reviewers are rallying behind. “This moving and thought-provoking work of historical fiction will be popular with lovers of other recently popular World War II novels such as Anthony Doerr’s “All the Light We Cannot See” and Kristin Hannah’s “The Nightingale” – Library Journal, starred review.

Spring Flags with Frances Watercolor artist and volunteer Frances Hoadley will be here on Wednesday, May 24 at 3:15pm to help students create vibrant spring flags out of watercolor paper. This activity is recommended for ages 9 and up. Please register in advance so we have enough materials for everyone.

Fiber Arts Friday Join volunteer Sally Kalinoski on Friday, May 26 at 3:30pm for an afternoon of tea, knitting, crocheting, quilting, or any other fiber arts project you may be working on.

Poetry around Town Join Shelburne poet laureate Rick Bessette on Friday, May 26 at 3pm on the deck of the Ticonderoga at the Shelburne Museum as he shares his poetry on a spring afternoon.

Join the Friends of the Pierson Library Board The Friends are looking for some dedicated volunteers who want to have a real impact by helping the library. Their projects include organizing the book sale, raising money to supplement the library’s budget in order to pay for summer reading activities and the museum passes, purchasing needed furnishing, and giving advice for improving the library’s service, programs, and appearance. If you are interested in serving, attend a Friends Meeting on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 6:30pm in the library conference room or just let us know.

Library Closed on Monday, May 29 Plan ahead! The library will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. Stock up on any books, movies, or audiobooks you might like for the long holiday weekend before we close on Saturday, May 27 at 3pm.