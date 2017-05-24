Donald Condon featured speaker for Memorial Day

Shelburne’s Donald Condon is the featured speaker for Shelburne’s Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29 at 11am at the Veterans Memorial. In addition, the Boy Scouts will be participating in the ceremony by passing out the programs, presenting the colors, and leading the salute to the flag. The Shelburne Community School Wind Ensemble will again play.

Tom Little is Master of Ceremonies and Rabbi Small of Synagogue Ohavi Zedek will be presenting the Invocation and Benediction. Bud Ockert will be doing the opening and welcome.

Condon enlisted in the service in March 1967. After completing Officer Candidate School, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Infantry on Jan. 29, 1968, his 20th birthday.

After his commissioning, he received his training as a Ranger and member of Special Forces with the 6th Special Forces Group, Fort Bragg, N.C. Upon completion of this training, he was assigned to Vietnam in Nov. 1968, where he was the commander of a Special Forces Mike Force Company working with the United States, Australian troops, and 180 Montagnards forces.

Upon returning from Vietnam in 1970, he was assigned as an Infantry Company Commander, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo. From 1971 to 1972, Captain Condon was assigned as Commander, Special Forces HALO Rough Terrain Team in Okinawa with operations throughout Southeast Asia.

In 1973 Captain Condon was assigned as the Commander, Special Forces Civic Action Battalion, in Okinawa. Captain Condon’s final assignment in the United States Army in 1974 was as a Commander Basic Training Company, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

For his outstanding service to his country, Captain Condon was awarded several valorous and meritorious awards.