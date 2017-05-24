Town wants feedback on Bay Road pilot project

The Two-Way Traffic Pilot Project just passed the six-month mark. A report on the project is to be presented before the Selectboard shortly, and the Town of Shelburne is seeking residents’ opinions.

The current project is the second to address the underpass. Both this and the previous incarnation were created with assistance from the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission and were done to address safety concerns of those who travel Bay Road.

The original Bay Road Underpass Safety Pilot Project was initiated last June when stop signs were installed at both approaches at the underpass, and a single-lane alternating traffic condition was created. Data was collected over the next several months, then presented in a summary report at the Oct. 25 Selectboard meeting.

At the Nov. 8 meeting, Selectboard members voted not to amend the traffic ordinance to keep the single-lane configuration. Instead, they directed that another pilot program should be implemented – keeping the stop signs but returning to a two-way traffic pattern.

On Nov. 17, the Two-Way Traffic Pilot Project began. The timing allowed for data to be collected during autumn, winter, and spring, and now it is time for a report to be created and presented to the Selectboard. Director of Administration Ann Janda said that the target is to have the report ready for the June 27 Selectboard meeting.

With that date rapidly approaching, time is running out for people to respond to the brief survey, which consists of one question and provides a space for comments.

“It [the feedback obtained through the survey] will be included in the report we give the Selectboard,” Janda said, adding that without residents’ input, the Selectboard would not know how people felt about the pilot project.

The survey is located on the Town website via a link on the page devoted to the pilot project. This page can be found within the “Special Projects” page. Residents are strongly encouraged to provide feedback.