DRB agenda

Draft Agenda Town of Shelburne

Development Review Board

Wednesday, June 7, 7pm

Municipal Center Meeting Room 1

1. CALL TO ORDER (7pm)

2.PUBLIC COMMENT (7:05pm)

Topics not otherwise included in agenda.

3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES (7:10pm)

May 17, 2017

4.DESIGN REVIEW APPLICATION(S) (7:15pm)

5. APPLICATION SUB96-03R1 (7:20pm)

Final Plan Amendment Application by Albert Hardy for an expansion of an existing building envelope to accommodate a new storage shed. Property at 217 Eustace Lane is located in the Rural District.

6. APPLICATION CU17-06 (7:25pm)

Conditional Use Application by Integrity Construction on behalf of Mark Bonfigli for the reconstruction of a preexisting nonconforming patio within the 100-foot setback of the 102-foot elevation contour. Property at 336 Clearwater Road is located in the Residential District, Stormwater Overlay District, Lakeshore Overlay District and a portion of the Floodplain and Watercourse Overlay District.

7. APPLICATION V17-05 (7:30pm)

Variance Application by Integrity Construction on behalf of Richard and Bethany Gibbs for the expansion of a nonconforming structure (proposed deck) within the 100-foot setback of the 102-foot elevation contour. Property at 336 Pine Haven Shores is located in the Residential District, Stormwater Overlay District, Lakeshore Overlay District and a portion of the Floodplain and Watercourse Overlay District.

8. APPLICATION CU98-20R2 (7:35pm)

Conditional Use Application by Steve Gonsalves for the addition of an accessory food and beverage service to the existing Driving Range Facility. Property at 5353 Spear Street is located in the Rural District and Stormwater Overlay District.

9.OTHER BUSINESS, CORRESPONDENCE, AND ADJOURNMENT (Upon completion of item 8)

DELIBERATIVE SESSION TO FOLLOW ADJOURNMENT, IF NEEDED

Individual hearing times listed above are estimates only.

Participation in the proceedings is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.