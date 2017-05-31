Memorial Day ceremony carries on in the rain

Several hundred people braved the chilly, raw Memorial Day weather to honor Shelburne’s veterans. The ceremony at the Shelburne Veterans Memorial featured an American flag that once flew over the White House. This flag, donated by Sen. Patrick Leahy, replaced one that was stolen last summer.

Retired Colonel Bud Ockert, U.S. Army, organized the event once again and was joined at the podium by speakers Master of Ceremonies Tom Little, Rabbi Amy Small of Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, and CPT Don Condon, who gave the address.

The Shelburne Community School Wind Ensemble performed “Fanfare for a New Generation” by Randall Standridge, and Sophia Stevens performed taps on her trumpet.

Boy Scout Troop #602 opened the ceremonies and later formally presented the new bricks for the monument, as well as Presenting the Wreath.

As is tradition at Shelburne’s Memorial Day ceremony, all the veterans formed a line, which allowed everyone to shake their hands and thank them for their service.

