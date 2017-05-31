Parks and recreation news

Shelburne Beach Passes will be available at the Shelburne Beach for Shelburne residents starting June 19. They will also be available in the Rec. office after June 5.

Fall Youth Soccer Registration Deadline is Thursday, June 1. This league is for students entering grades 1-6 in Fall 2017. There will be a kindergarten soccer program offered in the fall; registration will be announced in August.

Blame it on the Boogie Dance Camp! This fun week-long camp will combine creative movement, music, games, and basic steps to teach kids the fundamentals of dance, encourage group interaction, and spark the imagination. The camp will be held in the Shelburne Town Gym with instructor Ellen O’Brien. Registration deadline is June 5. Camp dates are June 26-30, 9:30-11:30am for ages 4-6 (must be potty-trained). Fee is $120.

Tennis Lessons: Give your child an early start to a sport for a lifetime! Campers will receive instruction and play drills, matches, and fun all-camp games. Bring racquets, sneakers, water, and a snack. We will make our best effort to reschedule rain days. Lessons will be held at Davis Park tennis courts instructed by Amy DeGroot, PTR Certified Pro and CVU girls coach. Please check the website or call our office for dates and times.

Rocket Science Camp: Build, test, and launch solid propellant rockets that safely return by parachute. Learn the aerodynamics of rocket flight and create a six-foot-tall experimental rocket with your team. Campers will leave class with at least three rockets that they have launched and can launch again. Price includes: model rockets and all necessary building supplies, including launch engines. Please bring a snack each day. The camp will be held in the Town Center Activity Room with instructor Bob Gurwicz. The registration deadline is June 5. Camp dates are June 26-30, 8am-12pm, for kids entering 3rd-6th grade in the fall of 2017. Fee is $240.

All our summer camps and programs are available online. www.shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation.