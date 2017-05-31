Planning agenda

Agenda Shelburne Planning Commission

Thursday, June 8, 7pm

Meeting Room 1

Shelburne Municipal Center

5240 Shelburne Road

1.CALL TO ORDER (7pm)

•(GROUP PHOTOGRAPH IMMEDIATELY PRIOR)

2. APPROVAL OF AGENDA (7:01pm)

3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES (7:02pm)

•May 25, 2017.

4. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO ANY POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST (7:05pm)

5. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (7:10pm)

Limited individual comment on subjects not included on agenda.

6. COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE (7:15pm)

•Continued discussion of Future Land Use, Energy, and Vision

•Confirmation of section assignments and schedule

7. ZONING ISSUES (8:45pm)

•Possible reconsideration of Integrated Agriculture

8. RETREAT WITH SNRCC (8:50pm)

•Discussion.

9. COMMISSIONER QUESTIONS AND COMMENTS (8:55pm)

10. OTHER BUSINESS, CORRESPONDENCE, AND ADJOURNMENT (9pm)

Times listed above are estimates only. Reasonable accommodations shall be provided upon request to ensure that this meeting is accessible to all individuals regardless of disability.