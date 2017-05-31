Rally for collective bargaining rights for teachers — Maryanne Hamilton

By

There will be a rally in Shelburne on Wednesday, June 7 in support of collective bargaining rights for teachers. The rally will take place at 8am in the center of Shelburne Village, and will be one of several rallies across the state.

The governor had been proposed compromise solutions from the legislature that would not take away local school board negotiating control but still capture the same savings. He did not accept them.

Governor Scott has now threatened to veto the budget. Please join the rally in support of collective bargaining rights. Signs will be provided.

Maryanne Hamilton
985-8860

