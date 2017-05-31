Stowe Reporter buys Shelburne News and The Citizen

By the Stowe Reporter

The Shelburne News and The Citizen, which covers Charlotte and Hinesburg, are joining the Stowe Reporter newspaper family.

The purchase took effect last week.

That brings to five the number of micro-local weekly newspapers in the Stowe Reporter group; the others are the Waterbury Record and the News & Citizen of Morrisville.

“We believe in community journalism and community newspapers,” said Greg Popa, publisher of the Stowe Reporter group. “We’re excited that the Shelburne News and The Citizen are joining our family.”

The newspapers have been owned by Holly Johnson, who decided to sell them.

Expanding into Chittenden County is a natural move for the Stowe Reporter, Popa said. The newspaper company already has many advertising connections here through its membership in the Burlington Area Newspaper Group.

Popa said it’s important to continue the tradition of local news coverage provided by the Shelburne News and The Citizen.

No immediate changes are planned in the newspapers, Popa said.

“Our first job is to get acquainted with the staff members and get the feel of the organization,” Popa said. In the long run, Popa said, features of the Stowe Reporter will be introduced in the Shelburne News and The Citizen, such as a beefed-up news report, strong business coverage, and more enterprise reporting.

Popa will be publisher of all five newspapers owned by the company. Tom Kearney, former executive editor of the Stowe, Waterbury, and Morrisville papers, will work with Boston Neary, managing editor of the Shelburne News and The Citizen, to strengthen the newspapers.