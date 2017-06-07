Alpha quilt raffle tickets for sale

Raffle tickets are on sale for the 2017 Alpha quilt, which was created by a team of 6th to 8th graders at Shelburne Community School.

Tickets are $1 each, or 6 tickets for $5. The drawing will be held in early June. The quilt features several shades of blue, purple, and green, with a purple and blue pinwheel on the back of the quilt. The quilt has been named “The Starburst Jellybean” and fits a queen-sized bed. All proceeds benefit the students’ end-of-year camping trip to Covenant Hills in Cabot, Vt.