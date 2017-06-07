New sidewalks under construction

People who walk along Falls Road or to the Shelburne Museum will soon find it easier to access two of Shelburne’s popular spots.

Along Route 7, 600 feet of new sidewalk will be added from the Shelburne town offices to the covered bridge at the Shelburne Museum. It will directly connect to the recently installed sidewalk stretching from the bridge to the visitor center.

The Falls Road segment will run 150 feet and will connect the LaPlatte Nature Park with the existing sidewalk.

Director of Administration Ann Janda said that the project has been several years in the making. The construction bid was awarded to TC Consultants.

Grant funds from the Vermont Agency of Transportation Bicycle and Pedestrian Program are financing the project. The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission is the project manager. Per the grant conditions, the town hired Donald L. Hamlin Consulting Engineers, Inc., to oversee the construction.

Work on the project will begin in July. It should take several weeks for the projects to be completed. Janda said that drivers may face some delays due to the work, especially along Route 7. “We ask for everyone’s patience during the process,” she said.