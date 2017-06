A Shelburne man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs in South Burlington.

Richard Gaboriault, 45, was pulled over on Dorset Street June 4 at 6:30pm. Police alleged that Gaboriault was under the influence of intoxicants and was unable to operate a motor vehicle. Gaboriault’s blood-alcohol level was 0.043, just over half of the 0.08 that’s considered proof of intoxication.

He is due in Chittenden County Court June 22.