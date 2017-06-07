Shelburne Rescue Squad finds some good friends

Earlier this year, the Shelburne Rescue Squad reached out to the community for some friends.

As recommended by Shelburne Rescue Squad members John Kelley and Sara Lewis, the team started an auxiliary group called Friends of Shelburne Rescue.

It’s been a big hit.

“I have on my roster right now 20 names … plus there are six more at Wake Robin who are contacted through their administrative offices,” Kelley said. The “friends” help the 40 to 50 members of the rescue squad with a variety of projects.

Each friend takes on tasks or projects he or she feels most comfortable with.

The auxiliary group helps to minimize the number of things that squad members need to do beyond the 48-hour-per-month minimum that they are already dedicating.

Those hours often involve getting up getting up in the middle of the night multiple times, and working weekends and holidays, Kelley explained earlier this year when the friends group was being established.

“Right now we have the group that will be involved in putting together of subscription drive inserts, a group from Wake Robin that is doing light carpentry work for us, one who is doing gardening, people helping with the administrative tasks of the squad’s CPR classes, serving as patient models for training purposes, ballot counting at our squad’s annual elections, and helping with secretarial tasks,” Kelley said.

“We’ll pick up others areas where people can help as we go along, such as staffing our table at the Farmers Market annual Shelburne Day event,” Kelley said.

Friends of Shelburne Rescue does not have formal meetings. Instead, Kelley emails the group when a project is coming up. People who want to help with a particular project email him back, and he passes their names along to the squad member in charge of that particular activity.

Kelley said the friends organization is still in the early stages, but things have been working well so far.

Anyone interested in joining Friends of Shelburne Rescue can email shelburnerescue05482@gmail.com or call 802-985-5125 on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays and ask for Michael.