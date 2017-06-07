Walk for the Animals benefits humane society

The Humane Society of Chittenden County found homes for 940 cats, dogs, and small mammals in 2016. It takes time, money, volunteers, and many resources to treat, feed, care for, house, and find homes for so many animals.

One creative way HSCC raises money for its mission is through their annual Walk for the Animals & 5K Doggie Fun Run. 2017 brings this long-standing event to an exciting new location: Veteran’s Memorial Park in South Burlington. The Humane Society of Chittenden County is thrilled to host this event in their hometown on Sunday, June 11 from 8 to 11am.

The Walk is the society’s largest fundraising event of the year and in the past raised nearly $90,000 for the shelter, which is a significant portion of their $880,000 annual operating budget. The community helps make this event a success. Participants can walk in the one-mile walk or run in the 5K Doggie Fun Run as individuals, or in teams.

The morning consists of music, snacks, contests, prizes, and more. All teams and individuals are highly encouraged to fundraise for HSCC. HSCC presents awards to the top adult, youth, team and corporate challenge team fundraisers during the ceremony that follows the Walk and Run. This is Vermont’s largest dog-friendly event, drawing about 500 people and 100 dogs. For more information, and to register, visit www.chittendenhumane.org.