CVU graduation set for Friday

Champlain Valley Union High School is preparing to send the Class of 2017 off Friday during a graduation ceremony that features Sen. Bernie Sanders as the key speaker.

The 1pm ceremony is slated to take place at the Patrick Gymnasium on The University of Vermont campus. Principal Adam Bunting said 300 seniors are set to receive their diplomas.

Sanders is slated to address graduates, their families, guests and CVU’s faculty and staff. Last year, Sanders narrowly lost the Democratic nomination for President to former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“There are a lot of mixed emotions about this time,” said Bunting, who added he will miss the students, but he is excited about their future. “I’m incredibly proud of them.”