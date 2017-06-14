Meetings in Town

Town of Shelburne Committee, Board & Commission Monthly Meeting Dates*

Additions/Changes:

The Historic Preservation & Design Review Committee has added a meeting on June 1 at 8:15am in MR 2

The Board of Civil Authority will meet on June 12 at 7pm in MR 1

The Ethics Committee Meeting has been changed to June 22 at 8am in MR 1

Regular Schedule

Bikes & Paths Committee 3rd Monday at 7pm in MR 2

Cemetery Commission 3rd Thursday at 7pm in the Staff Room

Development Review Board 1st and 3rd Wednesdays at 7pm in MR 1

Dog Park Committee 1st Monday at 6pm in MR 2

Ethics Committee 3rd Thursday at 8:30am in MR 1 or 2 (Changed to 6/22 at 8am in June)

Historic Preservation and Design Review Committee 2nd & 4th Thursdays at 8:15am in MR 2

Historical Society 3rd Monday at 6:30pm in MR 1

Housing Committee 1st Monday at 6pm in the staff room

Pierson Library Board of Trustees 3rd Thursday at 7pm at the library

Planning Commission 2nd & 4th Thursdays at 7pm in MR 1

Selectboard 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 7pm in MR 1

Shelburne Natural Resources & Conservation Committee 2nd Wednesday at 7pm in MR 2

Social Services 4th Wednesday at 6:30pm in MR 2

Tree Committee 2nd Wednesday at 7pm in MR 1

Water Commission 1st Monday at 5pm in MR 2

*Meetings are subject to change