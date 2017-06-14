Milestones — Philip John Bacon

Philip John Bacon died in Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany, N.Y., on May 26, 2017. He was 71 and had been fighting cancer for over a year.

Phil was born in Burlington in 1945 to Robert and Alice Bacon of Shelburne. He attended and graduated from Shelburne High School in 1963. Sports were important to Phil and he was very proud of being part of the 1962 State Runners-up Basketball Team.

Phil attended college in Montreal and Florida before joining the U.S. Marine Corps in 1965. He served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart for injuries received in combat. Phil was a retired Marine.

Phil returned to college and graduated from University of Tampa in 1997 with a bachelor of arts degree, and from American University in 2000 with a master of fine arts. Phil taught rhetoric and English composition at the University of Phoenix and Devry University.

Phil was predeceased by his parents, first wife Sandra and youngest brother Frederick (Ted); Phil is survived by his wife Eileen and brothers Alan and Jo-Ann, Robert (Peter) and Su ching, Thomas and Elaine, and sisters Elizabeth (Betsy) and Seymour (Berky) Bercovitch, and Anne and Robert Kivlen.

Phil will be interned in Arlington National Cemetery later this year with full military honors.

Phil was much loved and is greatly missed. May he now rest in peace.