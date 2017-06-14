News from the Pierson Library

Chapter Two The Friends of the Pierson Library have an ongoing book sale in the new materials area. Great bargains for everyone, with children’s books and DVDs just $1, paperbacks at $3 and hardbacks for $5. The Friends are running bi-monthly specials when books on a particular topic will be 50 percent off. During the week of June 19-23, all fiction books will be 50 percent off. This is a great time to stock up for your summer reading. Check out the Chapter Two display next time you are in the library. We look forward to seeing everyone at the annual fall book sale Columbus Day weekend.

Tonight Minecraft Club will meet at the library at 6:30pm. Kids in grades 5 and up who have their own Minecraft accounts are invited to attend. Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Please call 985-5124 if you need to use a library computer because ours are limited. The club will meet every Thursday night in June at 6:30pm, so mark your calendar now.

Tonight Books on Tap: A Book Group for Men will be meeting at 7:30pm at La Villa. Join volunteer Andrew Everett and others for brews, chews, and a discussion of “Moonglow” by Michael Chabon. All are welcome.

Knitting 4 Peace The knitters will gather at 10am on Saturday, June 17 to knit and crochet items to be sent around the world where they are so desperately needed. Bring your own needles, hooks, and yarn if possible. Patterns and some yarn will be available for those who need it.

Story Time with Patrice Our younger patrons—accompanied by a parent and/or caregiver—are invited to join Patrice MaComber every Monday morning at 10:30am for stories our little ones are bound to enjoy.

Coloring for Grown-Ups Take a break from a hectic day by coming to the library on Tuesday, June 20 at 2pm to de-stress for an hour or two by coloring. We have colored pencils, pens, and great coloring books for you to use. Enjoy soothing music, a cup of tea, and excellent company as you let your creative side run rampant.

Tuesday Night Book Club The group will meet on Tuesday, June 20 at 8pm to discuss “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. If you have read this beautifully written and creative novel, please feel free to join in the discussion. If you haven’t read this book already, be sure to put it on your reading list.

Wednesday Morning Book Club The group will meet on Wednesday, June 21 at 10am to discuss “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina George. The “bookshop” is actually a barge named the Literary Apothecary floating on the Seine River. A great summertime read.

One-on-One Genealogy. Need a bit of help in discovering your family roots? Call the library at 985-5124 to schedule a 1-on-1 appointment with John Kelley on Wednesdays between 1 and 4pm.

Summer Reading Kickoff: Build a Better World Please join us on Thursday, June 22 at 1pm as we kick off the summer reading program with special guest Michael Clough from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum. He will bring a variety of wild animal to the library. Learn about local wildlife, conservation, and how to help endangered species in our area. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian or sibling over 14 to attend.

Friday Free Play We’ve planned a number of special events for summer Fridays at 10:30am. Join us on Friday, June 23 for Down by the Pond. We will be decorating paper turtles and frog puppets. You can also try our magnetic fishing set to win a prize. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian or sibling over 14 to attend.