Shelburne Memorial Day a success — Col. Carroll A. “Bud” Ockert

On behalf of the Shelburne Business and Professional Association, the Shelburne-Charlotte Rotary Club, and the Shelburne Veterans Monument Committee, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in making our Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29 such a success.

In keeping with the past tradition of not naming all those involved in the success of this endeavor, I will not name individuals for fear of forgetting someone. However, the names cover a wide range from the guest speaker to the Boy Scouts, the trailer movers to those who set up the platform, and all in between.

A tremendous thank you goes out to all who were in attendance for taking their time to celebrate Memorial Day with us on such a damp and rainy day to remember those who have given their lives so that we might live as we do today.

Col. Carroll A. “Bud” Ockert, U.S. Army, Retired, Shelburne