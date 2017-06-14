Trinity Church youth group raises $710 for Salvation Army

The Trinity Church youth group held its annual car wash last Sunday morning in the parking lot just off Shelburne Road. The weather was perfect for a car washing event. The warm breezes and hot sun only made the job (which sometimes included “accidentally” being sprayed by the hose) even more fun.

Fueled by doughnuts and some healthy snacks, the youth kept up with a steady supply of dirty cars, which lined up along the side of the church. By the end of the event, the youth and their friends had raised $710 for the Salvation Army in Burlington–a car wash record for them.