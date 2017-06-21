Shelburne man cited for DUI in South Burlington

A Shelburne man is facing charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and false information to police following an early morning crash in South Burlington, city police said.

Connor Gobeille, 21, is due in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington on July 6 to face the two charges stemming from the crash on Hinesburg Road near Deane Street about 3:12am Saturday, police said.

Gobeille had a .206 percent blood alcohol content when he provided police a preliminary breath test, Officer Aaron Fay reported.

Gobeille was southbound on Hinesburg Road when his Honda Accord went off the right side of the road and crashed into several trees, demolishing the car, police said. He initially claimed that others, including a driver, had been in the car but fled, Fay said.

His attempt to divert the investigation to another driver was unsuccessful when police determined Gobeille was alone in the car during the crash, Fay said.