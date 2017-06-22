Can you help us solve these mysteries?

By Rosalyn Graham

The Shelburne Historical Society has recently received donations of items that inspire us to turn to the public for help in learning more about these items and their stories.

The first item is this remarkable uniform (which is modeled here by a local boy, not by the original owner of the uniform). It was found in an unidentified home in Shelburne and donated anonymously to Jim Buell who then gave the jacket to the Shelburne Historical Society. Michael Blakeslee researched the uniform and reports that the estimated date of the uniform may be circa 1870s. He ruled out British or Canadian origins, and believes that it is not a military uniform, but is likely a band uniform.

The second item came to us from the Shelburne Museum. It is a gorgeous, handmade book with hand-written scores of band music. Inside is written, “Washington Band Book, Shelburne, Vermont.” It is possibly from around 1812. We would like to learn more about the Washington Band as well as information about the person(s) who may have penned the songs in the book. We are curious to learn about anyone who may have owned this book, or similar book(s). We are also very interested in gathering more information about past Shelburne town bands, their members, uniforms, and so forth.

If you recognize the uniform or the book, or have any information that might help us learn more about them, please contact the Shelburne Historical Society at shelburne1763@gmail.com.