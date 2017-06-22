Lake Iroquois Association announces free boat-washing open house

For the first time this summer, trained greeters at the public boating access on Lake Iroquois are offering free boat- and trailer-washing to help prevent additional invasive species from entering the lake. The public is invited to an open house demonstration of the washer from 1 to 3pm Sunday.

Lake Iroquois already has a serious infestation of Eurasian Water Milfoil. The Lake Iroquois Association, with the help of the surrounding towns and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, continue to fight its spread and are working to prevent other invasive species from entering the lake. Other Vermont lakes have a wide variety of invasive plant and animal species including zebra mussels, spiny water fleas, alewife, European frogbit, and water chestnut.

Washing boats and trailers at Lake Iroquois will help minimize the introduction of these and other invasive species into the lake. The washer unit to be used this summer is a pressurized hot water spray operated by state Department of Environmental Conservation trained greeters. The washing schedule will coincide with greeter schedules, typically Friday afternoons, and Saturday and Sunday of each week through Labor Day.

Also this summer the Lake Iroquois Association will install lake-bottom barriers to kill milfoil and maintain a clear boat lane from the launch area that was cleared last summer.

Both of these efforts have received necessary permits. The washer and the benthic barriers were purchased through grants from VT-DEC and the Lake Champlain Basin Program. For more information, contact the Lake Iroquois Association at lakeiroquoisassociation@gmail.com.