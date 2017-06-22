Lines down, lights out

A tractor-trailer brought down a utility pole at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 7 and Cynosure Drive Tuesday around 1pm, knocking out power to about 1,600 Green Mountain Power customers. GMP spokeswoman Dottie Schnure said service was restored to most of the area in an hour, except for the approximate 20 customers nearest the accident who had service back later in the day. No one was injured in the incident.