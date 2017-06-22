Lines down, lights out

By on No Comment

Photo by Molly Trevithick

A tractor-trailer brought down a utility pole at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 7 and Cynosure Drive Tuesday around 1pm, knocking out power to about 1,600 Green Mountain Power customers. GMP spokeswoman Dottie Schnure said service was restored to most of the area in an hour, except for the approximate 20 customers nearest the accident who had service back later in the day. No one was injured in the incident.

  

Lines down, lights out added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.