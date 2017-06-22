News from the Pierson Library

There was a great turnout at the Selectboard meeting on June 13 where the bond issue for a new library, the renovation of the town hall, and roadway improvements were discussed. Thank you for taking the time to express your opinion.

Chapter Two The Friends of the Pierson Library have an ongoing book sale in the new materials area. Great bargains for everyone, with children’s books and DVDs just $1, paperbacks at $3 and hardbacks for $5. The Friends are running bi-monthly specials when books on a particular topic will be 50 percent off. During the week of June 19-23, all adult fiction books will be 50 percent off. This is a great time to stock up for your summer reading. Check out the Chapter Two display next time you are in the library. We look forward to seeing everyone at the annual fall book sale Columbus Day weekend.

Tonight Minecraft Club will meet at the library at 6:30pm. Kids in grades 5 and up who have their own Minecraft accounts are invited to attend. Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Please call 985-5124 if you need to use a library computer because ours are limited. The club will also meet on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30pm, so mark your calendar now.

Story Time with Patrice Our younger patrons–accompanied by a parent and/or caregiver—are invited to join Patrice MaComber every Monday morning at 10:30am for stories our little ones are bound to enjoy.

One-on-One Genealogy Need a bit of help in discovering your family roots? Call the library at 985-5124 to schedule a 1-on-1 appointment with John Kelley on Wednesdays between 1 and 4pm.

Friday Free Play We’ve planned a number of special events for summer Fridays at 10:30am. Join us on Friday, June 23 for Down by the Pond. We will be decorating paper turtles and frog puppets. You can also try our magnetic fishing set to win a prize. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult, guardian, or sibling over 14.

What our Book Clubs are Reading for July The Tuesday Night Book Club will be reading “Death a La Fenice,” the first of the very popular Guido Brunetti series by Donna Leon. If you are interested in this book, ask for a copy at the front desk and join the Book Club on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30pm for their discussion.

The Wednesday Morning Book Club will be reading “Infinite Home” by Kathleen Alcott. This charming novel relates the lives and inter-relationships of the owner and tenants in a New York City apartment house. If you are interested in this book, ask for a copy at the front desk and join the book club on Wednesday, July 19 at 10am.