PARKS and REC NEWS

Shelburne Beach is now open for the season. Beach passes can be purchased at the beach. Passes are also available at the Recreation Office during business hours. Please remember to leave your pets at home and to follow the beach rules so everyone can enjoy the beach safely this summer.

VRPA Discounted Ticket Program Discounted tickets are available for purchase at the Shelburne Parks and Recreation Office and are good for any date during the 2017 season. Cash or checks only please. The Great Escape amusement park in Lake George, NY is fun for the whole family, VRPA Price: $40 (Gate price at the park: $58.99 for 48”and taller, $46.99 for under 48”) Daily parking passes: $18 ($20 at the park). Tickets are available for purchase during office hours only so plan ahead for a fun adventure.

Don’t Miss the Summer Camp Fun We still have spots in the following summer camps: Basketball Camp, Go Kids Go Camp, GPS Soccer Camp, Field Hockey Camp, Horse Camp at Livery Stables, Lego Robotics Camp, RETN Movie-Making Camp, “Off the Couch” Training Camp, Redhawk Soccer Camp, beach swim lessons and tennis lessons. All camp and program details are available online. Check our website for up-to-date information at www.shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation or call our office at 985-9551.