Planning agenda

AGENDA SHELBURNE PLANNING COMMISSION

Thursday, June 22, 7pm Meeting Room 1, Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road

1.CALL TO ORDER (7pm)

•(GROUP PHOTOGRAPH IMMEDIATELY PRIOR)

2. APPROVAL OF AGENDA (7:01pm)

3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES (7:02pm)

• June 5, 2017

• June 8, 2017

4. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO ANY POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST (7:05pm)

5. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (7:10 pm)

Limited individual comment on subjects not included on agenda.

6. ZONING ISSUES (7:15pm)

•Discussion of Form Based Zoning document (Phase 2)

7. COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE (8pm)

•Continued discussion of Future Land Use (Objectives and Recommended Actions).

•Brief review of additional edits made to Vision statement.

8. COMMISSIONER QUESTIONS AND COMMENTS (8:55pm)

9. OTHER BUSINESS, CORRESPONDENCE, AND ADJOURNMENT (9pm)

Times listed above are estimates only. Reasonable accommodations shall be provided upon request to ensure that this meeting

is accessible to all individuals regardless of disability.