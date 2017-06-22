SCHIP awards more than $10,000 to local nonprofits



The Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg Interfaith Project (SCHIP) has announced its summer grant awards. A total of $10,380 was awarded locally to several nonprofits that serve the people of our communities in a variety of ways. Recipients include: Champlain Housing Trust, Hinesburg Community Resource Center Friends of Families, Hinesburg Nursery School, Joint Urban Ministry Project, Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, Shelburne Firefighter’s Association, Stern Center for Language and Learning, and Trinity Episcopal Church.

These awards are possible as a result of SCHIP’s mission to raise funds through the sale of donated, gently used clothing, household items, accessories, art, and collectibles at its resale shop on Route 7 next to the town offices. Since the start of grants in April 2005, more than $625,000 has been distributed.

Local residents are encouraged to shop, donate, or volunteer to help with SCHIP’s mission. More information on the grant recipients and SCHIP is available online at www.schipstreasure.org or the Facebook page SCHIP’s Treasure Resale Shop. For volunteer or donation inquiries, call 985-3595.

The deadline for the next round of grant applications is September 30. The maximum grant size is $3,000. Applications are available on the website’s “contacts” page.

SCHIP’s participating faith communities are: All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Shelburne; Charlotte Congregational Church; Hinesburg United Church; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Charlotte; Shelburne United Methodist Church; St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Shelburne; St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Hinesburg; Trinity Episcopal Church, Shelburne; Vermont Zen Center, Shelburne.