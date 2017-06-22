United Methodist Church prepares for 55th annual July 4 auction, BBQ, white elephant sale

Preparations are underway for the Shelburne United Methodist Church’s July 4 annual Auction, Chicken Barbeque and White Elephant Sale. In its 55th year, this event is a fundraiser for the church with proceeds used for mission outreach projects and other church expenses. Beginning this Saturday, June 24, through Sunday, July 2, the church will be accepting lightly used items for the auction and white elephant sale. Collection times are listed on the church website: shelburneumc.org.

On July 4, festivities begin at 9am with a bake sale on the church lawn and the Bazaar and White Elephant sale in the Fellowship Hall. A live auction hosted by Charlie Barsalow begins at 10am and includes donated items from community members and local businesses. The chicken barbeque runs from 11:30am to 1pm or until all dinners have been sold. The church is located at 30 Church Street, Shelburne. Information: Kevin Smith, 482-7870.