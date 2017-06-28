Alison Bancroft hired as Shelburne co-principal

The Shelburne Community School has hired Alison Bancroft as the new PreK-4 co-principal. Bancroft starts July 1 joining the administrative team of Lead Principal Scott Sivo and Director of Special Education Peggy Sue VanNostrand.

Bancroft, who lives in South Burlington, has a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Johnson State College and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Southern New Hampshire University. Recently, she served as a literacy coach and an English language arts teacher in Bakersfield, Vt., and also taught kindergarten at Richford Elementary School.

Those involved in her hire praised her approach to education. “Alison’s energy, enthusiasm, and passion for education will be a wonderful complement to the existing leadership team in Shelburne in the Champlain Valley School District,” said Superintendent Elaine Pinckney.

PTO co-president Courtney Tharpe, who served on the search committee for Bancroft’s position, agreed. “We are truly excited to have Alison on board and feel that she will bring so much passion, enthusiasm and thoughtfulness to everything she does. We look forward to welcoming her to the SCS family,” Tharpe said.

Bancroft said she is looking forward to being part of a school community that “celebrates the growth of all learners as individuals and as a community.”