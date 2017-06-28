Cpl. Aaron Noble promoted to deputy police chief

By Mike Donoghue

A 29-year law enforcement veteran will fill the newly created post of deputy chief for the Shelburne Police Department effective Saturday.

Cpl. Aaron Noble was selected from four in-house candidates for promotion following an extensive vetting and interview process. The other candidates were Sgt. Allen Fortin and Officers Josh Flore and Mike Thomas.

Noble, 49, has served with Shelburne Police for 25 years. He began his law enforcement career in 1988 with the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department, where he served for two years. He later worked for the University of Vermont Police for two years before joining Shelburne Police in 1992.

The Shelburne resident was promoted to corporal in 1995.

The promotion to deputy chief is part of an effort throughout government operations in Shelburne to develop leadership, succession, and organizational planning throughout all departments, Town Manager Joe Colangelo said.

He said Noble “is a highly respected member of the Shelburne community and deserving of this opportunity.” Colangelo said other promotions may be forthcoming.

The manager stopped short of saying that Noble would automatically become the next Shelburne Police Chief. He said time will tell how Noble performs in the demands of the new job.

Police Chief James Warden, who is 78, has been chief in Shelburne for 30 years. Warden said he is unsure when he might retire. He said he still feels good and loves his job and the community.

“I go basically 7 days a week,” Warden told the Shelburne News during an interview in his office this week. He works out regularly, has been a longtime teacher for dog obedience classes, owns five horses and enjoys riding.

Warden says he supports Noble’s move and thinks the town has an excellent police department providing a wide range of services to the community, including protection for neighboring Charlotte.

Shelburne Police is authorized 12 full-time officers, including the chief. The department also has four part-time officers, seven full-time emergency dispatchers and three part-time dispatchers.

Prior to his time in Shelburne, Warden served as police chief in St. Albans City for more than 10 years. He began his police career in Pennsylvania where he served as police chief for two departments.

“This transition is meant to bring together contrasting forces; one which is oriented towards the future with innovative new approaches to police work; the other oriented towards past practices proven to be effective,” Colangelo said in a prepared statement.

Noble said he is looking forward to the move into more administrative work such as updating department’s policies and procedures. “I will do whatever the chief wants and needs me to do,” Noble said.

Noble said he has long believed in community policing with the officers making contact with the public as much as possible. He said he likes being part of a team, whether it is in local schools, working with other law enforcement agencies, or community services. He said addressing mental health needs more proactively is a priority of police in Shelburne and across Vermont.