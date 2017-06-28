Safety spot

By Jim Buell

Summer has arrived! Many of us will be taking a vacation, but fire doesn’t. Please stay vigilant around the issue of fire safety. Here are some tips that may help you keep you, your family and your home safe.

Keep a fire extinguisher near your BBQ, fire pit or campfire.

If you have a gas grill, make sure the connections to the tank are tight and gas is not leaking.

Clean your grill.

Keep a smoke alarm and a CO alarm in your camper. Also it doesn’t hurt to have a weather alert radio; you never know when severe weather pops up.

Look around outside for tripping hazards. Is that hose snaking its way through your lawn?

If you have a pool, make sure you have safety devices nearby. A life ring with a rope, for example.

Is your pool protected for small children? Take precautions now to avoid a tragedy later.

Make sure you lawn mower is in good shape. Has it been tuned up and the blade sharpened lately? What kind of footgear to you wear when mowing the lawn? Sandals and flip-flops aren’t the proper ones. If working on your mower always remove the spark plug so that it doesn’t accidentally start and NEVER stick your hand or arm in to the deck to clear out grass.

Store gasoline in approved containers and in a safe location. Don’t fill your mower or gas-powered equipment when it is hot. Let the engine cool.

Look around your yard at the items your children play with. Are they safe?

Have some basic first aid supplies handy such as bandages and antiseptic cream to take care of those minor scrapes and bruises.

If you are looking to have an outside fire, make sure you call for a burn permit – they are required. Call 985-8051 to see if the fire warden is allowing open burning that day.

A few precautions taken now will go a long way later. Always check your detectors to make sure they are working, get outside and enjoy the nice weather and remember, Fire Prevention/Safety isn’t just one week of the year, but all 52!

Buell is with the Shelburne Fire Department