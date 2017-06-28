State opioid council meets for the first time

A new Opioid Coordination Council established via executive order by Gov. Phil Scott met for the first time last month.

The council is charged with leading and strengthening Vermont’s response to the opiate crisis by ensuring full inter- and intra-agency coordination between state and local governments in the areas of prevention, treatment, recovery, and law enforcement activities.

The 21-member council is co-chaired by Agency of Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille, Public Safety Commissioner Tom Anderson, and former Chittenden County Sen. Jim Leddy, whose professional career was dedicated to addressing the challenges of substance use disorders. Jolinda LaClair, director of drug prevention policy, will oversee the Council’s work.

Other council members include Howard Center Executive Director Bob Bick, Principal Adam Bunting of Champlain Valley Union High School, president of Leonardo’s Pizza Sara Byers, Vt. Attorney General T.J. Donovan, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, Acting U.S. Attorney Eugenia A.P. Cowles, Vt. Chief Superior Judge Hon. Brian Grearson, and John Delena, assistant special agent in charge of the D.E.A.

The council will present recommendations to the governor in October.