VT Alzheimer’s Association launches telephone support group for caregivers

New findings from an Alzheimer’s Association survey released in conjunction with Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month show that far too many caregivers are doing the job alone. The survey found that two out of three caregivers felt isolated or alone in their situation, and more than four in five caregivers would have liked more support with caregiving tasks, particularly from their own families.

Vermont’s chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is responding to this problem by launching a new telephone support group for caregivers, which is intended to accommodate the needs of individuals who are unable to travel to a support group meeting site. Led by volunteer facilitators, the Vermont Telephone Caregiver Support Group will be held on the second Tuesday of each month from 4:00-5:30 p.m.

In addition to the telephone support group, the association will also be launching their “Care for a Caregiver” campaign. Until Friday anyone can register a caregiver (even themselves) to receive a free care package delivered at their home courtesy of Kinney Drugs.

To learn more, or to register for the support group,call Pamela Beidler, Director of Programs and Outreach, at 802-316-3839, ex. 8011, or pbeidler@alz.org. To request a Care For A Caregiver delivery, visit www.alz.org/Vermont or call the Vermont Chapter at 802-316-3839.