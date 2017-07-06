News from the Pierson Library

Farm to Ballet: Meet the Farm to Ballet Dancers at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Learn a dance step or two from these Shelburne ballerinas and create a lightening bug costume to bring home with you. Call the library at 985-5124 to register in advance.

Teddy Bear Picnic! Join us at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for live music, crafts, and snacks. You also get to decorate a bear to bring home with you. Call library at 985-5124 to register in advance.

Story Time with Patrice: Join Patrice every Monday at 10:30 a.m. to hear wonderful stories read aloud. Even our youngest patrons will enjoy story time.

Identity Theft: James Nagler of Citizens Bank and a representative of the Shelburne Police Department will be at the Library at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday July 11, to talk about identity theft. Learn how it occurs, how to prevent it, and what do if you become a victim.

One-on-One Genealogy: Hit a roadblock in your genealogical research? Library volunteer John Kelley is ready to help you from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday July 12. Call ahead for an appointment.

Let’s Dish Cookbook Club Goes to Shelburne Beach: Our Cookbook Club is having a field trip and potluck supper at Shelburne Beach starting at 6:15 p.m., Wednesday July 12. All library patrons are invited. Please drop by the library to choose a recipe from our current cookbook Make It Ahead by Ina Garten and to register for the event.

Meet Author Rebecca Rupp: Rebecca will be bringing physics to the library at 1 p.m., Thursday July 13. Learn how to use electricity to explode a balloon, build a catapult, and launch a rocket. Recommended for ages 7-12. Please register in advance.

Friday Free Play: Join us at 10:30 a.m., Friday July 14, when our projects revolve around the theme “In the Garden.” We will be making spin art flowers and planting some seeds.

Knitting 4 Peace: Bring your knitting or crocheting to the library at 10 a.m., Saturday July 15, to create items desperately needed around the world. Some yarn, patterns, and directions will be provided, but please bring your own knitting needles or crochet hook.

Solar Eclipse Preparation: Maker Club leader Bob Colquhoun and Vermont Astronomical Society Member Angele Mott Nickerson will teach the science behind August’s solar eclipse starting at 10:30 a.m., Saturday July 15. Build an eclipse viewer so you can safely watch the moon pass in front of the sun. Please register in advance.

Still Finding that New Electronic Device Difficult to Navigate? Don’t despair. Call the library at 985-5124 to schedule an appointment with Katie W. who loves to solve technological problems.

Book Donations Suspended: Due to your generosity, we have run out of room for donated books, DVDs, etc. We cannot accept any more donations until after the October book sale.