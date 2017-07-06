SD Ireland splits doubleheader in N.Y.

Tyler Skaflestad drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift SD Ireland to an 8-7 win over Rome Post 24 in the Monsters of the Mohawk tournament on Sunday afternoon in Schenectady, N.Y.

The walk-off win helped SD Ireland split the doubleheader – the visitors fell to Schenectady 7-2 in the first game of the day – after a rain-filled week saw four games cancelled.

Hunter Anderson, Jonah Roberts and Skaflestad each had two RBIs for SD Ireland, who moved to 8-9 with the win. Anderson, Chris O’Brien and Jacob Murphy each scored twice for the winning team.

Skaflestad also earned the win, pitching one inning of relief. Hank Caswell got the start for SD Ireland, going four innings and giving up four runs on four hits.

Schenectady 7, SD Ireland 2: In the first game of the day, Chris O’Brien’s two RBIs were not enough to help SD Ireland earn a win over host Schenectady.

Starter Collin Vincent took the loss for SD Ireland, allowing six runs (three earned) on six hits in three innings of work. Liam Reiner and Brendan Tivnan each had a hit for SD Ireland, who managed only three hits in the game.