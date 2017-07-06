Shelburne Poet Laureate to share his work at Shelburne Farms Inn July 17

On Monday July 17, Shelburne’s Poet Laureate Rick Bessette will read from his works at “An Evening with Poetry and Music at Shelburne Farms Inn.” Bessette will be accompanied by young Charlotte violinist Jasmin Townsend-Ng from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the north porch. He welcomes everyone to bring a poem to share or just sit back, relax and enjoy.

Bessette said that his latest work was inspired by another poetry reading he did recently. “I had the privilege and honor to do a poetry reading at the Shelburne Museum on the deck of the National Historic Landmark, the Ticonderoga. One morning before the museum opened its gates to the public, I wandered the beautiful old steamship with a guide who has kept the ship in wonderful condition for many years,” he said. “Then I was left to myself to walk the decks and look at all the fine and intricate carvings and detail of craftsmen long ago. I thought about how grand it must have been to travel on the lake or just to see it from land as she passed by,” he recalled. “And of the crew that ran this magnificent vessel with their knowledge and care of the massive steam engine.”

Here is his poem dedicated to all of those past and present who have kept the magnificent vessel from a watery grave:

A TRIBUTE TO THE TICONDEROGA

By Rick Bessette

Shelburne Poet Laureate

She is the last of her kind,

Saved by a woman and a dream.

A journey of two miles,

Moved by a brave and daring team.

Twelve, thirty one, fifty five,

She was winched across frozen ground.

Taking sixty five long days,

Reaching her new berth safe and sound.

Her days now spent near a friend,

The lighthouse from Colchester Reef.

Now you can stand between them

Scratching your head in disbelief.

Her grand staircase and hallways

All masterpieces from the past.

Hand carved and trimmed by craftsmen,

Built with pride and skill to last.

The walking beam and smokestack

All a symbol from bygone days.

Her whistle can still be heard

As if the Ti were underway.

…………………………………………………………

Dedicated to Electra Webb, Ralph Nading Hill,

Alanson Fisher and Martin Fisher,

For their vision and passion for the Ti

And for the craftsmen past and present.