Tango, West Coast Swing lessons at Town Hall gym

The Green Mountain Chapter of USA Dance will hold its monthly dance Saturday, July 15, at the Shelburne Town Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event begins with a 30-minute introductory lesson in American Tango from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by a 1-hour lesson in West Coast Swing taught by Ryan Doyle of B-Westie. Open social dancing will continue until 11 p.m. Refreshments will be served. No partner or prior dance experience needed. Admission: $15 general; $10 seniors, students, and USA Dance members. Information: https://www.usadancevt.org

