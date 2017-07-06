Vermont Parks Forever helps foster families visit state parks

Vermont Parks Forever raised $3,000 to purchase state park passes for 100 Vermont foster families this year.

The non-profit foundation supports expanding access to and enhancing the state parks. Donors included the Cashdan/Stein Great Grandmother Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, the Charles P. Ferro Foundation, The Alchemist, and Vermont Parks Forever board and staff members.

Karen Shea, DCF Family Services Deputy Commissioner, said her agency was grateful for the donations because the park passes can be important to foster families. “Exploring the natural world enhances the healing process for youth who have experienced significant stress and trauma and it’s a great way to support our amazing foster families and allow them to spend quality time together and have fun,” she said.

Sarah Alberghini Winters, Executive Director of Vermont Parks Forever, noted that “Last year, one foster grandmother said the pass allowed her to bring her daughter and grandson together on several occasions, in a beautiful, stress-free environment. Mother and son are now back together and doing well. It’s a wonderful outcome.”

Donations can be made to vermontparksforever.org. For information about foster parenting or helping children in foster care: imreadytohelp.vermont.gov and Vermont Department for Children and Families: dcf.vermont.gov.