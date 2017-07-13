Applications for marijuana dispensary now available

The Department of Public Safety announced last week that the department is now accepting applications for an additional marijuana dispensary registration certificate to increase the number of marijuana dispensaries in Vermont to five.

To apply for a dispensary registration certificate, visit the Vermont Marijuana Registry (VMR) webpage. Both applications and rules regulating cannabis are on that site. The rules contain information related to the VMR; definitions of terms, procedures for issuing registry identification cards and registration certificates a dispensary, operating requirements for registered dispensaries, criminal history procedures, fees, confidentiality, and enforcement.

Four marijuana dispensaries currently are in operation in Brandon, Brattleboro, Burlington, and Montpelier. Certificates are renewed annually.

The closing date for new applications is July 28 at 4:30 P.M. and they must be accompanied by a $2,500 non-refundable application fee. Questions concerning the application process or VMR, please contact Lindsey Wells, Marijuana Program Administrator, at Lindsey.Wells@Vermont.gov or at 241-5222. VMR Webpage: vcic.vermont.gov/marijuana-registry