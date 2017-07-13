CVU gets end-of-season nods from Free Press

Champlain Valley Union High School girls basketball coach Ute Otley and track and field star Tyler Marshall both topped their respective lists of notable high school sports figures in the Burlington Free Press’s annual spring honors for best high school coaches and athletes of the school year.

Otley earned coach of the year honors from the newspaper after leading the CVU girls basketball team to its fifth straight Division I state title.

Otley, from Charlotte, has a 136-7 record in the last six years. The departure of significant talent after the 2015-16 season had many thinking this would have been a rebuilding year for CVU. This season saw an end to the Redhawks’ 96-game winning streak but Otley’s coaching effort returned the team right back to the top.

Meanwhile Marshall capped off a spectacular Redhawk career with individual titles in cross country and track, while also adding a team title in Division I Nordic skiing to earn the Free Press’s boys athlete of the year honor. The Hinesburg native will head to the University of Vermont in the spring to compete for the Catamounts. Champlain Valley Union coach Ute Otley and track and field star Tyler Marshall both earned one more accolade.

