Milestones — Pamela Estelle Price

Pamela Estelle Price, 24, was taken from her family and community at her home in St. George unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 4. Born in Burlington to Carl and Kimberly Price (now Davis) on May 4, 1993, she traveled to Hawaii, Florida, West Virginia, Rhode Island, Ohio and New England throughout her young life.

Pamela had a joyful heart and loved many. She adored her children, Aubrie Estelle, 4, and J. William, 2 months.

In addition to her parents and stepparents, Lisa Price and Thomas Davis, Pam is survived by her immediate siblings: Analeigh Shepherd, Cassidy Price, Vincent Cataloni, Joclyn Davis, Victoria Davis, Gabrielle Davis, and Rees Price. She is also survived by grandparents Deborah and John Drury, and Bruce and Barbara (predeceased) Simard, and a great-great-grand mother, Barbara Boucher, of Rhode Island. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins will dearly miss and remember her. She also loved her cats Piggy and Lulu.

Early in her schooling, she attended Lake Champlain Waldorf school, learning multiple languages and musical instruments. In 5th grade, she was competitively selected as a member of the Rhode Island Youth Orchestra; in 8th grade she was chosen as a member of the National Junior Honor Society. She was a cheerleader from 7th grade through high school and graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 2011, with four college scholarship offers. Most recently she was enrolled at Champlain College pursuing a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration.

Pam previously worked for the University of Vermont Medical Center in the billing department and had moved on to an assistant manager position at Aspen Dental, which she loved.

Pam also loved the outdoors and target-shooting, archery, and fishing. She often assisted her grandmother at international fairs and festivals. The 4th of July was her favorite holiday. She was a member of the Hinesburg Fire Department where she thrived on the camaraderie and was very proud of her hard work and commitment there. She earned her five-year pin last year and that was very special to her.

Pam was a trusting, generous, kind and loving soul to most she met.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, to please consider donating towards funeral and legal expenses for her estate settlement. The link is givebutter.com/t5v605.

Her complete obituary and guestbook to leave messages, memories and condolences is online at corbinandpalmer.com.