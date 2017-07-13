News from the Pierson Library

New exhibit at the library: We are currently featuring the stitch work of Dana Pierson, who has reproduced and adapted historical samplers. Dana, born and raised a Quaker, spent most of her childhood in Chester County, Pa., learning to stitch at any early age. She graduated from Connecticut College in the late 1970s and spent most of her 20s living and working in Hong Kong, where she completed her graduate work in Chinese language and literature while teaching English in a Chinese high school. She traveled throughout Asia before returning to the states in the late 1980s. She currently lives in North Ferrisburgh. Be sure to check out this unusual and creative exhibit the next time you visit the library.

3-D model of new library coming soon: The Library Building Steering Committee has asked the architect for the new library to create a scaled replica model of the library project to give patrons a better idea of what the new building will be like. Voters will decide on November 7 whether to approve a $6.5 million bond to build a new library, renovate the historic Town Hall, and reconfigure the entrances and parking for the municipal campus.

Friday Free Play: Join us Friday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. for “In the Garden” projects. We will make spin-art flowers and plant seeds. Find out what the theme will be for Free Play on July 21.

Knitting 4 Peace: Bring your knitting or crocheting to the library on Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. and join others who are creating items desperately needed around the world. Some yarn, patterns, and directions will be provided, but please bring your own knitting needles or crochet hook.

Solar eclipse preparation: On Saturday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m., Maker Club leader Bob Colquhoun and Vermont Astronomical Society Member Angele Mott Nickerson will teach the science behind August’s Solar Eclipse and help you build eclipse viewers so you can safely watch the moon pass in front of the sun. Please register in advance.

Story Time with Patrice: Join Patrice MaComber every Monday at 10:30 a.m. for stories that will delight even our youngest patrons.

Poetry reading with Rick Bessette: Shelburne’s Poet Laureate Rick Bessette will read his poetry Monday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Shelburne Farms. He will be accompanied by Jasmine Townsend on violin as he recites his poetry on the beautiful lawn.

Coloring for grown-ups: If it’s a rainy day, you may want to come to the library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, for a dry and relaxing hour or two just coloring. Even if it isn’t raining, take the time to relax and unleash your artistic side with the colored pens and pencils, and coloring books the library provides.

Tuesday Night Book Club: The Tuesday Night Book Club will meet July 18 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “Death at La Fenice,” the first book in the Guido Brunetti series by Donna Leon. We have extra copies at the front desk if you’d like to read and join the discussion.

Wednesday Morning Book Club: The Wednesday Morning Book Club will meet July 19 at 10 a.m. to discuss “Infinite Home” by Kathleen Alcott. We have extra copies at the front desk if you’d like to read and join the discussion.

Big Blue Trunk: Calling all young superheroes to unite at the library Thursday, July 20, at 1 p.m. for an afternoon of obstacles and games with the Big Blue Trunk.