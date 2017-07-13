Sidewalk construction projects start this week

Two different sidewalk construction projects are expected to begin next week on U.S. Route 7 and Falls Road in Shelburne, according to Director of Administration Ann Janda. When completed, the two sidewalks will close significant gaps in the town sidewalk networks, and will help connect pedestrians to two important local destinations.

On Route 7, 600 feet of new sidewalk will be constructed between the Town Offices and Shelburne Museum’s covered bridge. The new sidewalk will connect to the recently installed sidewalk between the Shelburne Museum Visitor Center and the covered bridge.

On Falls Road, 150 feet of sidewalk will be constructed to connect the LaPlatte Nature Park with the existing Falls Road sidewalk in order to provide a safer walking route between the park and the Village.

The sidewalk projects are being funded with grants from the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Program.

Travelers may experience some delays as a result of both projects, and the south parking lot of Shelburne’s town municipal building may be affected by the Route 7 construction.