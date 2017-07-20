Charlotte U.S. Route 7 reconstruction update

Project Location: U.S. Route 7 from the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte town line north for three miles to the Ferry Road Intersection. Project completion is scheduled for 2018.

Week of July 17

Between Wildwood West Development and Ferry Road:

No work is scheduled for this section.

Between East Thompson’s Point Road and Wildwood West Development:

Construction of the 8-foot shoulder of U.S. Route 7 will continue with installation of new drainage and the remaining sections of two box culverts, one of which is the underpass near the Lower Old Town Trail. Once the box culverts are installed, crews will backfill both boxes and fine grade the area in preparation for paving. Paving of the newly constructed shoulder is tentatively scheduled for the week of July 24.

Traffic: Two-way traffic will be maintained as much as possible. Alternating one-way traffic will be utilized while crews prepare and transition the traffic onto the traffic detours. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic flow.

Note: It is illegal in Vermont to use any handheld portable electronic devices while driving. The law carries fines of up to $200 with points assessed if the violation occurs in a work zone.

Information: Contact Francine Perkins, project outreach coordinator, FRP Enterprises, LLC at 802-479-6994 or roadworkupdates.com.