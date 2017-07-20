Correction

The Shelburne Social Services Committee wants to clarify information about medicine lock boxes and gun locks that was published July 13. The medicine boxes are available through First Call at the Howard Center, 1138 Pine St., Burlington. Supplies are limited; call 488-7777 to reserve one. Gun locks, however, are available at the Shelburne Town Offices Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or from the Shelburne Police Department, open 24/7. Incorrect information was supplied to the committee and the newspaper.