Meetings in Town

Town of Shelburne Committee, Board & Commission Monthly Meeting Dates*
Regular Schedule
Bikes & Paths Committee 3rd Monday at 7 p.m. in MR 2
Cemetery Commission 3rd Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Staff Room
Development Review Board 1st and 3rd Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in MR 1
Dog Park Committee 1st Monday at 6 p.m. in MR 2
Ethics Committee 3rd Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in MR 1 or 2
Historic Preservation and Design Review Committee 2nd & 4th Thursdays at 8:15 p.m. in MR 2
Historical Society 3rd Monday at 6:30 p.m. in MR 1
Housing Committee 1st Monday at 6 p.m. in the staff room
Pierson Library Board of Trustees 3rd Thursday at 7 p.m. at the library
Planning Commission 2nd & 4th Thursdays at 7 p.m. in MR 1
Selectboard 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in MR 1
Shelburne Natural Resources & Conservation Committee 2nd Wednesday at 7 p.m. in MR 2
Social Services 4th Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in MR 2
Tree Committee 2nd Wednesday at 7 p.m. in MR 1
Water Commission 1st Monday at 5 p.m. in MR 2
*Meetings are subject to change