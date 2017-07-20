News from the Pierson Library

Patrons may call the library at 985-5124 for more information or to sign up for the programs that require pre-registration.

Friday Free Play: Join us Friday at 10:30 a.m. for another Free Play session. This week’s theme will be “Pioneers on the Prairie.”

Story Time with Patrice: Gather at the library on Mondays, July 24 and 31, at 10:30 a.m. Even our youngest patrons will have a great time.

One-on-One Genealogy: Call the library to schedule a one-on-one appointment with volunteer John Kelley on July 26 to help you overcome any obstacles you may have encountered in your search for your ancestors.

Build a Birdhouse: Scott from Aubuchon Hardware will visit July 27 at 1 p.m. to assist our patrons in building a home for their feathered friends. Materials will be provided by the library. Please call to register in advance so we have enough supplies for all.

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party: Join us for tea and silliness at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on July 29 at 10:30 a.m. Decorate hats, enjoy sweet treats, and play flamingo croquet. Space is limited. Call to register.

Chapter Two Book Sale: Check out our gently used books, CDs, and DVDs generously donated by our patrons. During the week of July 17-23, all coffee table books will be half off which means you can acquire a nearly-new book for $2.50 or less!

Nov. 7 Special Town Meeting: Vote on New Library: A special town meeting has been warned for Nov. 7 for Shelburne voters to consider a $6.5 million bond to build a new library, renovate the historic Town Hall, and make other improvements to the municipal campus. The anticipated impact on property taxes if the bond passes equals $35 per $100,000 of assessed value. More information about the project is available on the town’s website.

Requests for Proposals have been issued for construction management services for the project. If the bond vote passes, the goal is to commence construction in spring 2018. The Selectboard hopes to choose the project contractor at its Aug. 25 meeting.

Craftsbury Chamber Players Concerts: We have two passes for the 2017 Chamber Music Season of the Craftsbury Chamber Players. Concerts are on Wednesdays at the Elley-Long Music Center, July 26-August 16 at 7:30 p.m., or at the historic Hardwick Town House on Thursdays from July 20-August 17. Call or come by the library to reserve a pass for any concert. Children 12 and under are free. The Chamber Players also offer free afternoon mini-concerts for children and their friends at the Elley-Long Music Center on July 26 and August 2, 9, and 16 at 4 p.m. and at the East Craftsbury United Presbyterian Church on July 27 and August 3 at 2 p.m. and at the Greensboro United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall on August 10 and 17 at 2 p.m. Information: craftsburychamberplayers.org

Volunteers Needed: The Pierson Library could use some help with re-shelving books, audiobooks, and DVDs as quickly as possible to get them back in circulation. If shelving isn’t your thing, we have other tasks too. Greatest needs are Tuesday mornings 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday evenings 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday mornings and afternoons, and Friday and Saturday mornings. If you are interested, please fill out a volunteer application at the front desk.